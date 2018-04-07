Dozer came for a visit

I got a short-lived Easter gift this year. When our daughter, Ingrid, flew to New Hampshire to spend the long Easter weekend with the rest of her family. Dozer the Dog came to Camp Eriksson for a three day, four night stay.

Dozer is at least part Rhodesian Ridgeback. He’s a very graceful, slender, long-legged young dog who runs and jumps like a deer.

Dozer’s family is moving back to central Ohio in stages. His “mom,” Ingrid, came first, back in November, to take a job back “home” in Columbus. She has an apartment big enough to fit her husband, Gary, and two big teenage boys when they come for the weekend. When the boys finish their school year in June, they and their dad will move to Columbus.

Meanwhile, Dozer has become the second family member to move here. He’s settled into the apartment and seems content to hang out at home while Ingrid is at her job. She occasionally travels for work. Sometimes when she does, it becomes our job as his “grandparents” to host Dozer.

In this case, our job is our pleasure. It’s been four years since I’ve shared my house with a dog. I’ve missed my furry, four-legged companion Jackson, and the unconditional love he provided.

Dozer curls up in the second recliner in the den alongside Carl just like Jackson did. We’ll see if he begins to accompany Carl doing errands in the car.

When I cook, I’ve noticed Dozer sits or lies just inside the dining room where he can survey the kitchen and watch me. (Hoping, no doubt, that I’ll drop something worth retrieving.) Jackson took up the same watchful position. It’s nice having a dog around the house again.

After Easter, there was a good bit of ham left to be divided among family. I made good use of it. Dozer guarded the proceedings, and those of us who aren’t yet vegetarians ate well.

If you still have some ham, turn it into a batch of these do-ahead appetizers. When you get hungry for it again, bake them and enjoy.

HAM ROLL-UPS

1 cup finely minced ham

1/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon chopped green onion

1/4 cup finely chopped celery

salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup Dijonaisse

12 slices thin white bread, trimmed and rolled flat

1/4 pound (1 stick) butter, melted

Blend first six ingredients together until they are well mixed.

Butter bread slices and spread with ham mix. Roll and put seam side down in a buttered pan. Brush melted butter over top of each roll. Refrigerate until firm.

Cut each roll into three pieces. Freeze on a cookie sheet, then place individually in small self-sealing bags. Keep frozen.

When ready to use, bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 15 minutes. Serve warm.

Makes 36 pieces.

Linda Conway Eriksson Contributing Columnist

Linda Conway Eriksson can be reached at lindaconwayeriksson@gmail.com.

