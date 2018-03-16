Everyone’s Irish on St. Paddy’s Day

What’s for dinner tonight? What could it be other than corned beef and cabbage on March 17?

Faith and begorrah, it’s St. Patrick’s Day — time for the wearin’ of the green! It’s time to break out the traditional St. Patrick’s paraphernalia — shamrocks, green beer and all — and celebrate the one day in the year when everybody’s an Irishman (at least an honorary Irishman).

What could be a more Irish meal than corned beef, cabbage, boiled potatoes, soda bread and an icy Guinness preferably green.

What does it take to turn an ordinary brisket of beef into corned beef? Not corn, that’s for sure. It’s a lengthy (48 hours), salty process in a home kitchen. Because of the time it takes, especially when most of us are used to buying it in a vacuum sealed plastic bag already seasoned and ready to cook, and, frankly, because of the results, I confess I always opt for the packaged product.

Try this crockpot method and you’ll find it even easier and oh, so good.

CORNED BEEF

1 medium yellow onion, cut into large wedges

3 large carrots, cut into thirds

1/2 pound baby potatoes, halved

1 2-3 pound corned beef brisket

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 package pickling spice

3 sprigs thyme

2 bay leaves

1/2 green cabbage, cut into large wedges

Place onion, carrots, celery and potatoes in bowl of a large crockpot. Place corned beef on top and season generously with salt, pepper and pickling spices. Scatter thyme and bay leaves over meat and fill slow cooker bowl with water until it is almost completely covering the meat.

Cook on high for 4 1/2 hours, until meat is fork tender. Add cabbage to crockpot and cook on high for 45 minutes to 1 hour more until cabbage is tender and cooked through. Remove meat and vegetables from slow cooker, cool for 1/2 hour. Slice and serve.

Serves six.

Linda Conway Eriksson Contributing Columnist

Linda Conway Eriksson can be reached at lindaconwayeriksson@gmail.com.

