The party’s over

After a week — more or less — of planning, cooking, running and schlepping, my kitchen looks as tired as I feel.

The end of February this year brought a perfect storm of events, most of which I volunteered for. (No, I guess I’ll never learn.)

I have come out the other end of my busy week with a deep appreciation for my dishwasher, wide kitchen counters, and people who come in to restore order after ceilings (and water) fall into rooms. Also, with thanks that I can plan my time to allow for most of the things I really want and need to do.

My husband’s birthday celebration is behind us, and has left me with some choice leftovers, pieces of beef tenderloin and pork roasts, some homemade red cabbage, and some odds and ends of fruit tarts. The meat will go into one of my husband’s favorite Swedish meals. One more thing to be thankful for and appreciate.

PITTIPANNA

2 tablespoons butter, margarine, or bacon drippings

1/2 cup chopped onion

3 cups diced lean beef, pork or chicken

3 cups peeled, diced potatoes

3/4 cup chicken or beef broth

heavy dash Worcestershire Sauce

salt and pepper to taste

4 eggs

In a large skillet melt drippings. Over medium heat, saute onions until light brown. Add potatoes, meat and broth along with Worcestershire Sauce, salt and pepper to taste.

Cover and saute on low heat for approximately 15 minutes, until potatoes are tender and broth evaporates.

In a separate skillet, fry eggs until they are done to your taste. When eggs are done, divide pittipanna in four portions and add an egg to the top of each.

Serve immediately.

Serves four.

http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/03/web1_ConwayEriksson-Lindacol.jpg

Linda Conway Eriksson Contributing Columnist

Linda Conway Eriksson can be reached at lindaconwayeriksson@gmail.com.

Linda Conway Eriksson can be reached at lindaconwayeriksson@gmail.com.