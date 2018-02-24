Gloria and Daniel’s Valentine’s present

Picture this, its Tuesday evening about 8:45 when Gloria told me, “Daniel I started labor.” I was like, “You are kidding me!” I was excited to go to bed early and get a good night’s rest. I had this idea that I would like to be rested up when our brand new bundle arrives. But guess what, God had a better idea. Soon the house was full of excitement. We told the children the way it looks we would probably have our baby the next day some time. So we called mommy and dawdy (grandma and grandma), and they came to pick up the children. After the children left everything was quiet. Gloria and I just looked at each other with expressions that said, “Now what do we do?”

We called our midwife told her of our excitement, but our dismay she told us, “I have somebody on call already.” Now we are like, “God how far are you going to stretch us?” We discussed some different options. The midwife suggested that she thinks we can do it ourselves. Wow that felt like a long stretch. We prayed about it and felt like God told us that he is going to be the third person here so we jumped on the boat to deliver by ourselves. So by this time it was about 11 o’clock. Soon Gloria told me that she thinks that the baby will be here soon.

I stayed by Gloria’s bedside through 99 percent of the time. Earlier that evening Gloria said she is praying for a Valentine’s baby (that was before she started labor). I was like “wow, hopefully we will have the baby after midnight!”

Gloria informed me that it will be a close race, I told Gloria that she prayed just a bit early. Anyway our bundle arrived 3 1/2 hours after labor started. What a dream come true on Valentine’s Day at 12:14 a.m.! Elijah Courage was welcomed with love, weighing eight pounds and three ounces. Gloria is recovering really well and she also did an amazing job in labor and delivery. She sure is a super mother, we are all doing really well. Julia, Austin, Jesse and Rayni are absolutely in awe of their new brother.

I am sure Gloria will keep you informed how everyone is doing. Friends are helping us on every side. We were amazed to see our 84-year-old neighbor coming this evening with a really good casserole called shepherd’s pie and also some cookies. God bless every one helping us and to all of you who have been praying for us. I will share the shepherds pie recipe with you. I am sure you will like it.

SHEPHERD’S PIE

2 pounds hamburger

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

3/4 cup oatmeal

1/3 teaspoon onion salt

1 egg

1 cup milk

1/3 teaspoon pepper

1 can of mushroom soup

Second step:

2 ounces cream cheese

1/3 cup sour cream

1/4 stick butter

1/3 teaspoon onion salt

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

Enough milk to make creamy

Instructions

Mix together and bake in a 9 by 13 pan. Bake for 45 minutes at 350 degrees then spread one can cream of mushroom soup on top. Next cook two quarts of peeled and cut up potatoes, when soft pour off water, mash the potatoes and add the second step ingredients. Spread second step ingredients over mushroom soup, top with slices of Velveeta cheese. Return to oven until heated through.

By Daniel Yoder The Amish Cook

Readers with culinary or cultural questions or stories can write Gloria directly at Gloria Yoder, 10568 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427-2019. To see more on the Amish go to www.amish365.com.

