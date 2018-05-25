What is your most prized possession?

I saw a sign on the side of a semi-truck that said, “We Transport Anything. Anytime. Anywhere.” The sign got me thinking, “Would they transport a live animal, like a horse or a cow?” “Would they transport a hippopotamus?” I don’t know, but they said “Anything. Anytime. Anywhere.” So, I guess they probably would. Now let me ask you, what has been the most valuable item you have ever transported? (Emphasis is on “most valuable.”)

Beth used to travel a lot. Sometimes, I would travel with her when I could. And it was during a time in my life that I was a golf addict. So naturally, my clubs went with me. Since they were valuable to me, I made sure they were either packed well and shipped ahead of us to the destination to which we were going, or, I transported them in a nice golf travel bag. Never once did they get lost and I never had a club broken.

Let’s change thoughts for a minute. Suppose a tornado is headed your way and you had 10 seconds to grab only one possession that you would consider to be very valuable. What would you grab? I know there will be as many answers to that question as there are readers this week. In Ephesians 6:21-22 we read, “Tychicus, our dearly loved brother and faithful servant in the Lord, will tell you all the news about me so that you may be informed. 22 I am sending him to you for this very reason, to let you know how we are and to encourage your hearts.” Not only did Tychicus bring the Christians at Ephesus up to date news about Paul, but he also brought them God’s Word, written by Paul while he was under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit and imprisoned in a Roman jail.

Tychicus delivered encouragement, and information about the Apostle Paul, but he also brought with him Paul’s letters to the church. These were letters of encouragement, instruction and challenge, both to the early New Testament Christians and to us. And, if you think about it, the job that Tychicus had was to deliver God’s Word and it is also the job that we have today. We are to take the Word of God with us wherever we go. Now, I’m not saying that we need to carry a 20 pound Thompson Chain Reference Bible with us, but we are to hide God’s Word in our hearts and minds so that we can recall it when the time presents itself.

I was invited to play a nice golf course last Monday. It’s one of those courses where they take your clubs out of your car and put them on a cart. Then they offer you another cart, and range balls (very nice range balls) so you could warm up. The carts were equipped with a private cooler for each person and along the course, you could have all the Power Aide, pop and water that you wanted. (It was free.) At the end of the game, prizes were awarded for Closest to the Hole, Longest Drive, Longest Putt, etc. Our Foursome didn’t win any gifts, but I was told later that after the tournament was over, one of the workers at the golf course prayed and accepted Jesus Christ as their Savior. To me, that was the best gift of the day that anyone could go home with.

What if someone asked you to tell them about the God that you worship and live for? Could you do it? Do you have God’s Word in your mind and in your heart that you could share with them how you came to know Christ as your Savior?

God has given us His Word for our benefit so that we might know His will in our lives and become mature Christians, but He also wants us to share it with others that we come in contact with on a daily basis. You see, the Bible really is our most precious possession. We should treat it with care, read it daily and be able to share it with those who need to know our great Savior and God. The next time that you open the Bible, whisper a silent prayer that God would help you take His Word to those who need to hear it.

And that is Something to Think About for this week.

Pastor Thad Gifford Contributing Columnist

Pastor Thad Gifford is the founding and lead pastor of the Crossroads Community Church, 2343 U.S. Route 42, London, one mile west of Kirkwood Cemetery. He can be reached at 740-852-7800, email him at m.thad.gifford@gmail.com or visit the church’s Facebook page at Crossroadslondon.

