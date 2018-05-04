Great is your reward in heaven

I have to brag on the people at Crossroads Community Church for a minute. We have been through a lot during the past two years. We have moved from a “permanent” building that we occupied for almost 10 years to a “temporary” facility that we are leasing on a month-to-month basis while we wait for our “new” facility to be finished.

If you’ve never done that before, you have no idea what all it includes. First of all, there is the spiritual stress of wondering if we made the right decision? Let me explain. When everything is familiar (ie: building, location, where you sit on Sunday morning, etc.) then it is easy to come to church and go home and not give anything else much thought. There is the mental stress of asking and answering the questions like, “Can we afford the new facility?”

For the past 10 years, we had a budget that we were able to meet each year and increase it for the following year. Now, with the new building, the payment is going to be a lot more than we are used to, we have no idea what the utilities are going to be because the building is larger than the one we left and numerous expenses weigh into the question of affordability. Then, there is the physical part that comes with moving. We spent an entire week getting ready to move out of the “old” building into the “temporary” building and soon we will be moving into the “new” building which will mean transporting all of our equipment and belongings again.

For the last two years, we have been in a “Building Program” called “Giving To Grow.” We had set a goal that our church had to come up with in order to be able to finance an amount that we thought would be affordable and not have to finance the entire amount of the new building. And guess what? Not only did we meet that goal, but we exceeded it. (Praise the Lord.) We were given a date that we would be able to move into the building by last Christmas. Then, we were looking at Easter of this year. Now, we are hoping to be able to be in the building by June — which is only a few weeks away. I’m not sure June is going to be realistic. There’s still a lot of painting to do, and carpet to lay and tile to install. Some of the floors need to be polished and sealed, there’s a ton of clean-up work to do and then we still have to move in and get everything in place in order to have the Worship Service. There’s a lot to do.

But here’s where I get to brag. Every time and in everything I have asked our people to do they have done it without one complaint not one. When we needed one last push in giving to cross the “finish line” in our Giving To Grow program, our people came through. When I have had to share with them it was going to be a little longer before we could get into our new building, there was not one person who complained. On the other hand, many worked even harder to invite their friends and neighbors to our temporary location. I think they want to get a head start on filling the new building.

So, what’s my point in this article this week? When we work together for the Lord, we can get a lot done. (Read it again.) When we work together for the Lord, we can get a lot done. See, it’s not Pastor Thad’s church. One of these days, I will be home in Heaven. It’s not any of our members church. One of these days they will be gone too. It’s the Lord’s church and when He builds His church, even the gates of hell cannot come against it. I know the building is not His church. But there will be more and more people coming to the new building because there will be more room to hold them. And then they will hear about Jesus. And hopefully, they will understand their need for a Savior and receive Christ and the free gift of eternal life.

And that’s what this new building is all about. Seeing more and more people come to know Jesus Christ as Savior and receiving God’s free gift of eternal life. And our people have given everything they have and have worked as unto the Lord. many times giving sacrificially so the building can be built. And you know what, “Great is your reward in Heaven.” For every person that gets saved in the new building, you have had a part in it. You are helping to build God’s Kingdom right here in London, Ohio. You are serving Him with everything you have. Well done, faithful servant. Well done.

Now, I have a question for you. Could that be said of you? Are you giving sacrificially in your church? Are you supporting your pastor? Are you in agreement with your church moving ahead and reaching the lost here in London and in Madison County and beyond? Or are you set in your ways and you are one of those that have to have it your way or no way? Here’s what I have found out God will build His church He will build it with us, or He will build it without us. Id’ rather be part of what God is doing, wouldn’t you?

And that is Something to Think About for this week.

If you are on Facebook, you can watch our service live on Sunday morning at 10:45 a.m. Simply like our Facebook page at Crossroadslondon and watch.

Pastor Thad Gifford Contributing Columnist

Pastor Thad Gifford is the founding and lead pastor of the Crossroads Community Church, 2343 U.S. Route 42, London, one mile west of Kirkwood Cemetery. He can be reached at 740-852-7800, email him at m.thad.gifford@gmail.com or visit the church’s Facebook page at Crossroadslondon.

