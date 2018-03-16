The following Easter services will be held around the county. If your services are not on the list, please send information — date, location and contact information — to dshaw@aimmediamidwest.com, fax 740-852-1620 or drop it off at the office at 55 W. High St. in London.

London

• The First United Methodist Church, 52 N. Main St., London, is having Palm Sunday services at 10 a.m. on March 25. Christians remember the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday that marks the start of Holy week. We will consider what it meant for the people of Jesus who wanted him as messiah and what it means to claim Jesus as Lord and King of our lives for today.

Maundy Thursday service will be held at 7 p.m. on March 29. Maundy Thursday commemorates the Last Supper when Jesus shared the Passover meal with his disciples on the night before he was crucified. We gather to remember the witness and words of Jesus which will include a special observance of Holy Communion.

Good Friday Service will be held at 7 p.m. on March 30. This sacred service offers everyone the opportunity to feel the depths of Jesus’ love for each one of us. Through music and the Word we walk with Him from the garden to Calvary’s Hill. The service concludes with us having left our Savior crucified, dead and laid in the tomb, inviting us to truly ponder His sacrifice on behalf of all of the world.

Easter Sunrise Service service will be held at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 1. On Easter morning we come to celebrate the most glorious event in history. We come to celebrate our risen Lord and Christ, our salvation, forgiveness of sin, victory over death and the gift of eternal life. We come in the morning as did those who came to the tomb early that first Easter morning. We can only imagine the joy they felt as they learned of the resurrection of Christ from the grave. Not many hours before, they mourned the grisly death of Jesus. But their mourning turned to joy on that first Easter. The Sunrise service will be presented by the J Walkers. Sunrise breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall to break the fast this Easter morning. Service of Easter Resurrection will be held at 10 a.m. The resurrection of Jesus, which Easter celebrates, is a foundation of the Christian faith. The resurrection established Jesus as the powerful Son of God and is proof that God will judge the world in righteousness.

• London Apostolic Gospel Church, 101 Shady Ave., London, will be having Sunday Easter service at 10 a.m. on April 1. This will be the only service for that day.

Plain City

• Plain City Presbyterian Church, 231 E. Main St., Plain City, is having Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. on March 29 for a Messianic Seder. Come learn of our Jewish roots in the Passover Seder and how we can see Jesus the Messiah in the Seder. Communion will be served as part of the Seder. This is not a full meal please eat dinner before you come to church. Let the church know if you are planning to attend so the appropriate number of tables can be prepared by leaving a message at the church at 614-873-5011 or a message on the church’s Facebook page.

Good Friday community cross walk sponsored by the Plain City Church Fellowship will be held at noon on March 30 beginning at the church and heading downtown carrying the wooden cross and stopping at various points for times of reflection. Good Friday Tenebrae service will be held at 7 p.m. from the Sermon Series “Tears … Tiny Messengers … Tears of Denial.” Easter Sunday, April 1 breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. served by the deacons. Easter service will be at 10 a.m. on “Tears … Tiny Messengers … Tears Turned to Joy.”