Religion news

Chili Cook-Off

• Trinity United Methodist Church, 8530 Lilly Chapel-Georgesville Road, London, is having their annual Chili Cook-Off and Movie Night, Saturday, March 10. To enter your prized chili arrive at the church no later than 4:45 p.m. Judging will begin promptly at 5 p.m. Each submission will be judged by an expert panel of judges, who will select their top three picks. First place will receive gift cards totaling $50, second place will receive gift cards totaling $25 and third place will receive gift cards totaling $15. There will also be an additional peoples choice award going to the crowds favorite chili. There will also be homemade cornbread, drinks and dessert. The featured movie will be “A Case for Christ” which will begin after dinner. This is a free event. All are welcome.

Organ concert

• Trinity Episcopal Church, 10 E. Fourth St., London, is having an organ concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 11. The concert will feature the Felgemaker pipe organ (a 16 rank tracker organ) which was built in 1881 and has been lovingly preserved. You will hear pieces from various time periods that highlight the unique voices of the organ. Two talented organists will be playing: Lia Ferrell, organist at Trinity Episcopal Church, and Michael Schreffler, organist at First United Methodist Church. Light refreshments will follow the concert. This event is free and open to the public. A freewill offering will go to support the work of the London Recovery Project.

Brown to speak

• Plain City Presbyterian Church, 231 E. Main St., Plain City, is selling tickets through Thursday, March 15 for the Saturday, April 7 event to meet “JB” James Brown and hear his insight on his life and faith while enjoying a banquet at Der Dutchman Restaurant, 445 S. Jefferson Ave. in Plain City. Tickets are available at the church on Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m. or the other weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon, call the church at 614-873-5011 or via e-mail at seccg@plaincitypresby.org.