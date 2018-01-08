A brand new year — a faithful God

I really like the scripture Romans 8:28 that says “We know that all things work together for good, to those who love the Lord.” But if we stop and think about that for a minute do all things work together for good? Or, to ask it another way, are all things good? Of course not. Not all things are good.

Death is not good. Divorce is not good. Disease is not good, The shootings at the church in Texas were not good. There are many things in this world that are not good.

Further study of this verse lets us know that these things are working together for good to those that love God. See, God did not cause Lucifer to rebel, Eve to eat the forbidden fruit, David to sleep with Bathsheba or the Roman army to kill Jesus. But, in everyone of these things, God was in the background working for good.

Whether we know it or not, or whether we believe it or not, God is still on His throne and He is in control of this world. I know, as I look around and see what is going on it might seem that God has abandoned us. Or that He has given up on us. You might think He has given up on you. But he has not.

I believe that God gets the rap for a lot of bad things that are going on in this world today. If the devil can get our eyes off him and the bad things he is doing and get us to blame God then he has accomplished his goal. The biggest tool of the devil is to cause God’s people to ask this question: “If God allowed this to happen, He’s obviously not very powerful or He doesn’t care. Why would you want to follow someone like that?”

Here’s the greatest news of all. In the Book of Romans 14:11 the Bible says that one day Jesus is coming back and that every knee shall bow and every tongue shall confess that He is Lord of Lords and King of Kings to the glory of God the Father.

In every situation God is working. In the very worst situation this world has even known, the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, God was working out our salvation because of what Jesus did on the cross. So even in a most horrible act God brought about good for whosoever will call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. Romans 10:13.

So the next time you are tempted to believe that God has abandoned you realize that He has it all worked out and He is in control of the situation no matter what the situation might be.

This is a brand new year for all of us. That means whatever happened last year is now in the past. Our failures and misfortunes are over and they need to be left in the past. We cannot rest on our accomplishments because God has bigger and better things for us in 2018. I am going to make this an epic year. I’m pulling out all the stops, giving the Lord everything I have (rime, talent, tithe) and I cannot wait to what He does in my life and in our marriage and in the ministry at Crossroads.

By the way if you are thinking about getting back into church this Sunday we are not in our usual location. We have moved to 2343 U.S. Route 40 in London. It’s located on the Pentecostal campus, out past Kirkwood Cemetery, the large building on the left past Roberts Mill Road. Watch for the sign at the end of the driveway. This will be our interim building until our new worship center is completed. God is good.

We have ample parking and seating for 350 people. Come out and join a growing church. We’d love for your family to become part of our family. We hope to see you Sunday. It is casual dress and serious faith.

And that is Something to Think About for this week.

If you are on Facebook, you can watch our service live on Sunday morning at 10:45 a.m. Simply like our Facebook page at Crossroadslondon and watch.

http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/01/web1_PastorGifford-Thadpiccol.jpg

Pastor Thad Gifford Contributing Columnist

Pastor Thad Gifford is the founding and lead pastor of the Crossroads Community Church, 2343 U.S. Route 42, London. He can be reached at 740-852-7800, email him at m.thad.gifford@gmail.com or visit the church’s Facebook page at Crossroadslondon.

Pastor Thad Gifford is the founding and lead pastor of the Crossroads Community Church, 2343 U.S. Route 42, London. He can be reached at 740-852-7800, email him at m.thad.gifford@gmail.com or visit the church’s Facebook page at Crossroadslondon.