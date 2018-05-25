Real World Institute held at Tolles

Students at Tolles Career & Technical Center recently got a taste of the real world and what all awaits them after accepting their diplomas.

As part of the Real World Institute, a day long conference offering educational sessions on a variety of real world topics, students were able to learn about everything from auto maintenance to banking.

“You’ve likely heard people lamenting about having to learn the Pythagorean Theorem in high school but not other more useful information like how to file taxes or understand insurance,” said Cassie Bentley-Bradshaw, marketing and communications coordinator at Tolles. “This year, Tolles decided to do something about that.”

The event was held on May 16 and offered 23 different sessions for seniors to participate in.

“We sent out an email to the staff, letting them know about the day, along with any ideas for sessions they had. Wow, did we get a response,” Bentley-Bradshaw said. “Our staff volunteered their expertise and led various sessions.”

Among the sessions students could sign up for included: credit cards, insurance, job paperwork and even renting an apartment. All of the sessions were geared toward offering students valuable information that isn’t typical of high school coursework.

“Many students are anxious about their next steps and still have a lot of questions about how to navigate situations in adulthood,” said Bentley-Bradshaw. “Our goal is to get them excited about their futures and to prepare them beyond just classroom and career training.”

She said students could sign up for six sessions that appealed to them and among the most popular were: Cooking Easy Meals, Renting an Apartment, Car Maintenance, Personal Safety, Stress Reduction Yoga, and Using a Fire Extinguisher.

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619

