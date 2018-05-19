Scholarship awarded to Greer

At the Thursday, May 10, Marysville High School Awards Program, Grace Greer received the eighth annual Union County Master Gardener Scholarship Award of $1,000.

Greer is a student at Marysville High School.

The scholarship is awarded to a Union County resident pursuing advanced study in the field of plant science. Greer will be attending The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster to double major in Sustainable Plant Systems with a specialization in Agronomy and Ag Business.

The Union County Master Gardeners, a not-for-profit organization, promotes environmentally sound, research-based gardening practices primarily to the residents of Union County under the auspices of The Ohio State University Extension of Union County.

Article submitted by Audrey Kise.

Contributed photo