Alder alumni banquet slated for May 23


The Jonathan Alder Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, May 26, at the Der Dutchman Restaurant, 445 S. Jefferson Ave., Plain City.

The doors will open at 6 p.m.

Prepaid reservations are required. Send reservations to JA Banquet, P.O. Box 82, Plain City, OH 43064. Make your check payable to the Jonathan Alder Alumni Banquet.

The cost is $20 per person.

The honored classes will be this year’s class of 2018, 70-year class of 1948, 60-year class of 1958, 50-year class of 1968, 40-year class of 1978 and 25-year class of 1993.

If you need additional information call 614-832-9065.

