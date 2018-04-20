Class planning Jonathan Alder Alumni Banquet

The Jonathan Alder Alumni Banquet is being planned by 1968 graduates of Jonathan Alder High School.

It will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 26 at the Der Dutchman Restaurant, 445 S. Jefferson Ave., in Plain City.

The cost will be $20 per person. Prepaid reservations are required. Make checks payable to Jonathan Alder Alumni Banquet. Please indicate the year of graduation. Mail checks to: JA Banquet, P.O. Box 82, Plain City, OH 43064.

Honored classes are: 2018; 70 year class of 1948; 60 year class of 1958; 50 year class of 1968; 40 year class of 1978; and 25 year class of 1993.

For additional information posters are posted in Plain City businesses or call 614-832-9065.

The Jonathan Alder Alumni Banquet committee of 1968 that is planning the banquet are sitting from left: Grace Hostetler Sims, Roger Vowell, Chuck Reed, Sally Dillion Slonaker and Charlie Stenner; standing are: Patricia Lynn Church, Michele Converse Troyer and Leonard Rihl. Also on the committee are Andy Greenbaum and Fred Kile. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/04/web1_JAalumniBanquetcommitteepiccol.jpg The Jonathan Alder Alumni Banquet committee of 1968 that is planning the banquet are sitting from left: Grace Hostetler Sims, Roger Vowell, Chuck Reed, Sally Dillion Slonaker and Charlie Stenner; standing are: Patricia Lynn Church, Michele Converse Troyer and Leonard Rihl. Also on the committee are Andy Greenbaum and Fred Kile. Contributed photo