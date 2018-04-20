Posted on by

Class planning Jonathan Alder Alumni Banquet


Staff report

The Jonathan Alder Alumni Banquet committee of 1968 that is planning the banquet are sitting from left: Grace Hostetler Sims, Roger Vowell, Chuck Reed, Sally Dillion Slonaker and Charlie Stenner; standing are: Patricia Lynn Church, Michele Converse Troyer and Leonard Rihl. Also on the committee are Andy Greenbaum and Fred Kile.

Contributed photo

The Jonathan Alder Alumni Banquet is being planned by 1968 graduates of Jonathan Alder High School.

It will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 26 at the Der Dutchman Restaurant, 445 S. Jefferson Ave., in Plain City.

The cost will be $20 per person. Prepaid reservations are required. Make checks payable to Jonathan Alder Alumni Banquet. Please indicate the year of graduation. Mail checks to: JA Banquet, P.O. Box 82, Plain City, OH 43064.

Honored classes are: 2018; 70 year class of 1948; 60 year class of 1958; 50 year class of 1968; 40 year class of 1978; and 25 year class of 1993.

For additional information posters are posted in Plain City businesses or call 614-832-9065.

Staff report

