Plain City DAR presents Good Citizen winners

The Plain City Daughters of the American Revolution had their Good Citizen luncheon on Saturday, March 10 at the Canaan Township Hall. Special guests were the winners from area schools and their parents. Each student read her/his essay for the members.

The Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens program and Scholarship program is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The program is open to all senior class students in accredited public or private secondary schools that are in good standing with their state boards of education.

The student selected as the school Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen must have the following qualities: Dependability (truthfulness, honesty, punctuality), service (cooperation, helpfulness, responsibility), leadership (personality, self-control, initiative), and patriotism (unselfish, loyalty to American ideals).

In addition, the students are judged on their scholastic studies, school activities, community and/or church activities, future plans, and their essay entitled: “How has America Advanced the Cause of Freedom in the world?” The judges had a challenging time putting scores on these applications and they were all very close.

At the Plain City Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen luncheon on Saturday, March 10 are from left, Corie Jakes, chair, with students Lani Rohrer, Hillard Bradley; Arya Tamaskar, Hillard Davidson; Oscar Ose, Jonathan Alder; Catherine Carney, Hilliard Darby; and Regent Valerie Merideth.

Corie Jakes, chair, presents Catherine Carney ("Katie") with a $100 scholarship at the Plain City Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen luncheon on Saturday, March 10.