Cancer crusaders triumph for cancer patients

Students from two Union County schools banded together to raise funds to support local cancer patients and their families.

The Cancer Crusaders, student leadership organizations from Marysville and Fairbanks schools, each participated in fundraising activities, in addition to raising awareness for cancer education and screenings. Together the students presented Memorial Health with a check for $1,600 to benefit the Chicken Soup Group at Memorial Hospital, a support group for cancer patients and their families or caregivers.

Chip Hubbs, Memorial Health President/CEO; Shannon Conroy, a Fairbanks student; Amy Higinbotham, Director of Specialty Care; Shaune O’Connors, a Marysville student; and Laura Falk, Fairbanks Student Advisor were all present for the check presentation.

“We are extremely proud of these students and their dedication to our cancer patients,” said Amy Higinbotham. “This is the second year in a row they have dedicated their efforts to supporting the fight against cancer. This donation will help Memorial’s Chicken Soup Group with educational materials and activities. We truly appreciate their efforts.”

Participating in the check presentation to Memorial Health for $1,600 were from left: Chip Hubbs, Memorial Health President/CEO; Shannon Conroy, Fairbanks student; Amy Higinbotham, Director of Specialty Care; Shaune O'Connors, Marysville student; and Laura Falk, Fairbanks Student Advisor.