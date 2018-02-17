Tolles set for annual Job Fair March 14

Tolles Career & Technical Center will host its annual job fair from 12:15-2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14, in the Tolles auditorium, 7877 U.S. Route 42 South, Plain City. This event is free for both job seekers and employers and is open to the public.

More than 50 businesses across multiple industries have already registered for the event, which allows Tolles students, as well as students from associate school districts, to meet with employers looking for seasonal, part-time, and full-time employment. The event will also help students meet a requirement as part of the Madison County Workforce Readiness Credential, a partnership between county schools, the community improvement corporation, and area businesses to prepare high school students to enter the workforce.

Businesses that are interested in taking part in the job fair can register online at TollesTech.com or by contacting Fogelsong at bfogelsong@tollestech.com or 614-873-4666, ext. 1117.

About Tolles — Established in 1974, Tolles is a career and technical school providing a launchpad for both high school students and adult learners. Located south of Plain City, Tolles serves Dublin, Fairbanks, Hilliard, Jonathan Alder, London, Madison-Plains and Jefferson Local school districts. By combining bankable skills with rigorous academics, Tolles continues to post uplifting results for students and the community. Tolles’ 223,000 square-foot facility boasts instructional and functional labs, academic classrooms, an auditorium and conference center, as well as a fully-operational restaurant, hair and nail salon and spa, small animal care facility, automotive repair and maintenance center, digital media lab, community preschool, medical and fire labs, and many other career spaces.

For additional information about Tolles call 614-873-4666, email cbentleybradshaw@tollestech.com or visit www.tollestech.com.

