Tolles honors Senior Interview Contest winners, finalists

Tolles Career & Technical Center honored the top eight finalists of its annual Senior Interview Contest during the regular Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Dec. 21, The top three winners were awarded as selected by Superintendent Emmy Beeson and a panel of business and industry leaders.

Lindsey Green, a senior in the Fire and EMS program from West Jefferson High School, earned first place in the contest. Green plans to further her studies in the paramedic program at Columbus State Community College.

Sasha Lee, a senior in the Art Design and Communication program from Dublin Scioto High School, earned second place. Lee plans to study fashion design at either Kent State University or Cincinnati University in the fall.

Mikel Tatman, a senior in the Exercise Science program from Hilliard Davidson High School, earned third place. Tatman will continue her education at the University of Findlay and major in biology.

The Senior Interview Contest is a school-wide event that takes place over the course of several weeks. Seniors from each career-technical program practice interviewing skills and develop a professional digital portfolio with their English instructors and then interview with business and industry professionals. Judges select one winner to represent each of the 22 career-technical programs, then the top eight finalists are selected to do a final interview with Superintendent Beeson, as well as business leaders that include HR personnel, CEOs, and more. The event was coordinated by teacher Beth Fogelsong.

“I was thoroughly impressed with the quality of each interview. Our students demonstrated that not only do they know their field, but they posses the soft skills employers are searching for,” said Beeson. “I am thrilled that Tolles offers these kind of real world experiences to so many students. Likewise, I am grateful to the business community who partners with us during each level of interviews to give students authentic audiences.”

The remaining eight finalists selected were recognized by the Board of Education for their skills and dedication to the contest. They included:

• Ariana Calloway, London High School, Pre-Nursing

• Clay Carter, Hilliard Darby High School, Welding and Fabrication

• Lindsey Green, West Jefferson High School, Firefighting/EMS

• Brandon Le, Hilliard Darby High School, Web Design and Development

• Sasha Lee, Dublin Scioto High School, Art Design and Communication

• Caeden Luke, Fairbanks High School, Marketing and Logistics

• Mikel Tatman, Hilliard Davidson High School, Exercise Science

• Ashley Whealdon, Dublin Scioto High School, Digital Media Production

Established in 1974, Tolles is a career and technical school providing a launchpad for both high school students and adult learners. Located south of Plain City, Tolles serves Dublin, Fairbanks, Hilliard, Jonathan Alder, London, Madison-Plains and Jefferson Local school districts. By combining bankable skills with rigorous academics, Tolles continues to post uplifting results for students and the community. Tolles’ 223,000 square-foot facility boasts instructional and functional labs, academic classrooms, an auditorium and conference center, as well as a fully-operational restaurant, hair and nail salon and spa, small animal care facility, automotive repair and maintenance center, digital media lab, community preschool, medical and fire labs, and many other career spaces.

For additional information about Tolles call 614-873-4666, email cbentleybradshaw@tollestech.com or visit www.tollestech.com.

The top eight finalists honored by Tolles Career & Technical Center at the annual Senior Interview Contest are front row from left: Mikel Tatman, Ariana Calloway, Clay Carter and Lindsey Green; second row: Sasha Lee, Caeden Luke and Brandon Le. Not pictured is Ashley Whealdon. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2017/12/web1_TollesHonorspiccol.jpg The top eight finalists honored by Tolles Career & Technical Center at the annual Senior Interview Contest are front row from left: Mikel Tatman, Ariana Calloway, Clay Carter and Lindsey Green; second row: Sasha Lee, Caeden Luke and Brandon Le. Not pictured is Ashley Whealdon. Contributed photo | Tolles