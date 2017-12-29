November Students of the Month recognized

The November students of the month at Tolles Career & Technical Center are Anthony Salcone and Mahayla Bailey.

Salcone, a junior from Hilliard Davidson High School, studies in our Web Design & Development Program. He has maintained straight A’s and has outstanding attendance for the year. He exhibits mastery of subject matter, mature behavior, and dedication. He is described as being kind and as being a wonderful addition to Tolles.

Bailey is a senior from Hilliard Bradley High School in the Pre-Nursing Program. She earned a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the first quarter and maintained excellent attendance. She is the vice president of the National Technical Honor Society and is described as a wonderful young lady who takes her responsibility very seriously. She is very diligent in all she does and is kind to her peers. She is a member of the Hilliard Bradley Lacrosse team. Outside of school, she participates in dance and gives back to her community by volunteering at Living Space for the Elderly.

They were presented a certificate to honor this distinction along with preferred parking and early lunch privileges.

Anthony Salcone, left, and Mahayla Bailey are Tolles Career & Technical Center November students of the month.