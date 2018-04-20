Vance has been promoted

Tonya (Haines) Vance of Plain City has been promoted to Senior Executive Director of JPMorgan Asset and Wealth Management.

As Market Data Strategist, she will be responsible for Global Market Data for Asset and Wealth Management in London, England, Asia, Brazil, Switzerland, and the Midwest.

She will be working with multiple vendors and multiple lines of business around the globe in Asset and Wealth Management to create an efficient market data consumption strategy.

She has been with JPMorgan for 22 years. She and her family reside in Plain City.

Tonya Vance http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/04/web1_Vance-Tonyapiccol.jpg Tonya Vance