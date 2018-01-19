Posted on by

Clover Clippers 4-H new advisors and first meeting


By Valerie Hermiller - Club Advisor

The Clover Clippers 4-H Club would like to welcome any interested or existing members to the 2018 program.

We would like to introduce new club advisors, Steve and Valerie Hermiller of Plain City and Cloverbud Advisor, J’Nell Boyd, also of Plain City.

Our first meeting of the year will be held from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Canaan Township Hall, 8055 U.S. Route 42, Plain City. Subsequent meetings will be held the second and fourth Thursday each month at 7 p.m.

Our club welcomes all project types, whether livestock or special interest such as: clothing/sewing, vet sciences, shooting sports, photography, arts and crafts, electronics, food health and nutrition, club leadership, money management or even babysitting, to name a few.

Our club has been around for 70 plus years and has a rich and passionate history of resources you can utilize.

Contact us at cloverclippers4h@gmail.com for further information.

Article submitted by Valerie Hermiller, club advisor for Clover Clippers 4-H Club.

http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/01/web1_4-Hlogocol.jpg

By Valerie Hermiller

Club Advisor

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:23 pm |    

Sheriff and others oppose parole release of Stanley Penn

Sheriff and others oppose parole release of Stanley Penn
1:21 am |    

SOS program targets at-risk teens

SOS program targets at-risk teens
3:15 pm |    

Fashion Stars of Madison County Fair

Fashion Stars of Madison County Fair