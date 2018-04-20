Play PreviewShekinah flies in with ‘Poppins’

You are invited to a ‘practically perfect’ evening of theatre.

Every two years, Shekinah Christian School presents a theatrical production.

This time to highlight the occasion, they selected something they felt would be simply Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious for their audience as they present “Mary Poppins Jr.”

Director Julie Pratt leads a troupe of determined and talented actors on this musical journey. This beloved, magical story will be on stage Saturday starting at 7 p.m., as well as a Sunday matinee beginning at 3 p.m.

More information about ticket pricing can be found at www.shekinahchristian.org.

The energetic cast is ready to bring the kite flying and rooftop dancing to life with this adaptation of the Disney classic.

Anna Pratt takes on the prim and proper title role as the ideal nanny. Joshua Showalter is Bert, the happy-go-lucky chimney sweep who gleefully tells the story during the show’s journey.

Rebecca Grissom and Max Kilzer portray the delightful (but sometimes rambunctious) children Jane and Michael Banks, who are the real reason for Poppins’ arrival.

Sam Chrysler portrays the work-obsessed banker George who makes some life-altering realizations, and Malia Schrader is his wife Winifred who will do anything for the man and children she loves.

The cast is made up of primarily high school and middle school students, and they work to bring this show to life with everything including appropriate accents, charming costumes, dancing statues, lovely sets, and infectious enthusiasm.

Director Pratt is ably assisted by so many behind the scenes, including Nicole Cooley (student director), Sarah Grissom (stage manager), and Sophie Spires (house manager).

With all of the cold weather we have been experiencing locally this month, this heartwarming story is sure to put a ‘spring’ in your step.

By Jeff Gates For The Advocate

