Set of triplets delivered

Dr. Amber Murphy Mack has delivered the first set of triplets at Dublin Methodist Hospital.

Two boys and a girl were delivered on Wednesday, April 11 weighing in at 5 pounds 10 ounces, 5 pounds 5 ounces, and 4 pounds 15 ounces. Their names are Dominic Michael, Isabelle Claire and Christopher Vincent. Their parents are from Columbus.

Dr. Murphy is a 2003 graduate of Jonathan Alder High School. She graduated magna cum laude in 2006 from Otterbein College with a degree in molecular biology and in 2010 from The Ohio State University Medical School.

She completed her residency at Riverside Methodist and practices with Specialists in OBGYN in Dublin and Westerville providing women’s health and obstetrical services.

She currently lives in Plain City with her husband and two sons.

