Venison donated to local food pantries

COLUMBUS — Approximately 1,000 pounds of ground venison was recently distributed to food pantries in Logan and Union Counties, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

This large donation to help feed those in need was a cooperative effort between Transportation Research Center (TRC) Incorporated, Ohio sportsmen and women, the ODNR Division of Wildlife, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

TRC Inc. has been working with wildlife management professionals to reduce deer densities that are causing significant property damage and pose a threat to human safety on TRC Inc.’s high-speed vehicle testing track facility. High deer densities in this area also impact motorists traveling on U.S. Route 33, a major travel corridor for commuters traveling to Columbus and Honda of America, in central Ohio.

Partners devised a management plan that allowed access to 60 deer hunters during the 2017-2018 statewide deer season. This unique program provided access and opportunity for recreational hunting and resulted in 75 deer being harvested, reducing the local herd size and benefiting businesses and improving safety for motorists.

Venison that is donated must be processed by a state inspected and insured meat processor. For more information on donating your harvest visit wildohio.gov.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Ground venison was recently distributed to food pantries in Logan and Union Counties. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/04/web1_Venisondonatedpiccol.jpg Ground venison was recently distributed to food pantries in Logan and Union Counties. Contributed photo | ODNR