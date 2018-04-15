McKee celebrates 20 years

Plain City mayor Darrin Lane, left, presents a certificate of appreciation to police chief Dale McKee at Monday’s village council meeting. McKee started working with the village 22 years ago but became a full-time officer in 1998, making this year 20 years in law enforcement in the village.

