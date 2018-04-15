Memorial, Sheriff’s Office, and Coalition Unite for Drug ‘Take-Back’

MARYSVILLE — The Union County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Richwood Police, Plain City Police, Memorial Hospital, and the Union County Drug Free Coalition are sponsoring a prescription drug “Take-Back” event on Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at three locations:

• Union County Sheriff’s Office, 221 W. Fifth St., Marysville

• Pleasant Valley Fire Department, 650 W. Main St., Plain City

• Richwood Police Department, 153 N. Franklin St., Richwood

The public is encouraged to turn in potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescriptions at this free event. Pills, patches, and other solid prescriptions will be accepted. Liquids, needles, or other sharps will not be accepted. The take-back process is anonymous, and no questions will be asked. The focus of this event is household items and as such, pharmaceutical waste from professional healthcare facilities or businesses will not be accepted. In the past two years, the Union County Sheriff’s Office has collected more than 865 pounds of pills from area residents during these events.

Area residents may also use the permanent prescription drop-off boxes provided by the Union County Sheriff’s Office in the Union County Justice Center, at the Plain City Police Department, and at the Richwood Police Department. For additional information, contact Lieutenant Matt Warden at 937-645-4138 or at mwarden@co.union.oh.us.