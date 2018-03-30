‘Priming Up’ for the Relay

Sinking your teeth into a worthy cause.

Madison County’s own historic Red Brick Tavern and the Music Men of London Barbershop Quartet are once again teaming together for a worthy cause at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 31.

As a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society Relay For Life, the Red Brick will be hosting a Prime Rib Buffet, which will feature stuffed chicken breasts, veggie lasagna wraps, scalloped potatoes, green beans, corn, salad, rolls, dessert, beverage, and of course — Prime Rib.

“An event like this is desirable on many levels,” said event organizer Paul Oswalt. “They are donating to the American Cancer Society through the Relay For Life, and supporting a local business.”

Tickets are $50 each, $90 per couple, or $40 each if ordered in groups of three or more. To order and for more information please call 614-296-2895.

Find the Music Men on their Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/musicmenoflondon.

Once again this year, the Music Men of London Barbershop Quartet will be raising funds for the American Cancer Society Relay For Life, the best way they know how — by singing. Members of the group include from left, Craig Chadwell, Paul Oswalt, Matt Tlachac, and Jeff Gates, seen here as the guest entertainment during the dinner-theatre for West Jefferson High School's recent presentation of "The Music Man." Contributed photo