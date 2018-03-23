Easter Egg Hunts planned in Madison County

Easter Egg Hunts are springing up all over Madison County over the next couple weeks.

If you don’t see your Easter Egg Hunt on the list, please send information — date, location and contact information — to dshaw@aimmediamidwest.com, fax 740-852-1620 or drop it off at the office at 55 W. High St. in London.

Plain City

• Plain City Easter Egg Hunt, noon, Saturday, March 24, Pastime Park, Plain City. In the event of rain or bad weather the event will be postponed until the following Saturday, March 31 with the same starting time. Children will be divided into four age groups: 0-3 years old, 4-5 years, 6-8 years old and 9-12 years old. Candy-filled eggs will be placed for the children to find and some of the eggs will contain prize slips for other larger prizes to be given away. All eggs must be opened at the park. Anyone having eggs from prior Easter Egg Hunts can return them by calling Carolyn at 614-873-4121 or Donna Burchett at 614-873-5061 and someone will pick them up.

• Maranatha Community Fellowship, 6240 Lucas Road, Plain City, is having an Easter egg hunt and family breakfast at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 1.

London

• London Kiwanis Club annual Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Saturday, March 24 at Cowling Park in London. All children from 1-10 years old are invited.

• London Church of the Nazarene, 224 Elm St., London, is having an Easter egg hunt, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 24 for children 2-12 years old. There will be over 1,000 eggs. The community is invited.

• Trinity United Methodist Church, 8530 Lilly Chapel-Georgesville Road, London, is having a pancake and sausage breakfast with all the trimmings from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 24. The Easter Bunny will also be handing out goodies. This is all free of charge.

• First Church of God, 1525 Old Xenia Road, London, Easter breakfast will be held at 9:15 a.m., Easter Egg Hunt at 10:10 a.m. and Easter services at 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, April 1.

Sedalia

• Green Range 4-H Club annual Easter Egg Hunt, 2 p.m., Sunday, March 25 at the Sedalia park.

West Jefferson

• American Legion Auxiliary Post 201 Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Saturday, March 31, at Garrette Park in West Jefferson. There will be three age groups, toddlers through 3 years old, kindergarten through 4 years old and first through fourth grade. There will be candy, money eggs and a prize.

Mt. Sterling

• Community Easter Egg Hunt, 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 31 at the Mt. Sterling Community Center, 164 E. Main St., Mt. Sterling.

http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/03/web1_easteregghunt-1.jpg