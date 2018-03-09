Adopt-a-Bookshelf fundraising campaign

The Plain City Public Library is currently undergoing a complete interior renovation in order to better serve the community. Enhancements include new technology and additional multipurpose spaces with a freshly imagined children’s reading area. This area will display hints of a tree canopy and soft clover underfoot, secretly nestled inside the library.

This secret garden and all other renovations will be complete just in time for Plain City’s bicentennial. To help raise funds to grow the library, community members have a unique opportunity to leave their mark during a year of growth and remembrance. Community members may adopt a shelf in the library for a one time $50 donation. And, on a secret location at the bottom of each adopted shelf, the donor may leave a special message. Writings on a shelf could be: a dedication, message to loved ones, signatures, traced hands, drawings, etc.

Before the adopted shelves are added to the newly renovated library, an image will be captured of each shelf for the donor to keep. Donors will get a preview of the renovated library with an opportunity to find their adopted shelf and message before the completed project is open to the public. The collection of adopted shelves will create a very special time capsule for future generations to enjoy.

To adopt a bookshelf, simply visit plaincitylib.org/adoptabookshelf to donate online, print a Paper Application, or visit the library.

The Plain City Public Library is temporarily located at 249 W. Main St., Plain City.

http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/03/web1_AdoptaBookshelfFundraiserlogocol.jpg These are some of the bookshelves that have already been adopted and dedicated at the Plain City Public Library. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/03/web1_AdoptaShelfFundraiserpiccol.jpg These are some of the bookshelves that have already been adopted and dedicated at the Plain City Public Library. Contributed photo | Plain City Public Library