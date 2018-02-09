Inmates donate money to violence prevention

The Madison County Jaycees Chapter 390 at the London Correctional Institute (LoCI) donated $1,500 to the Family Violence Prevention Center in Greene County on Jan. 23.

The money raised for the donation came from food sales to the inmate population throughout 2017. Madison County Jaycees have been fundraising at LoCI for more than 40 years through a variety of events.

“One of the main purposes of our inmate groups is to give back to their communities and try to make a difference,” said Warden Norman Robinson.

LoCI has a number of programs that allow inmates to participate in giving back, from raising food to the bike-building during the Christmas season for the Department of Job and Family Services.

Donations not only allow the inmate population to contribute to the betterment of the community, but it allows organizations to receive help from areas other than grants or their own fundraising efforts.

The Family Violence Prevention Center has been assisting communities in Greene County since 1979. According to their website, their mission is “to reduce family and relationship violence and its impact in Greene County through prevention, intervention, safe-housing and collaborative community programs.” The center’s executive director is Debbie Matheson who was present on Jan. 23 to accept the check.

