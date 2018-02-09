Posted on by

Meet Pete the Cat


The Plain City Public Library will host a Pete the Cat meet and greet at the Pleasant Valley Fire Station, 650 W. Main St., Plain City, on Monday, Feb. 19. Drop in anytime from 1-3 p.m. to visit with Pete the Cat, take pictures, and take part in games, crafts, and other activities. No registration is required. Visit plaincitylib.org for more information or contact the library at 740-490-8614.


Contributed photo | Plain City Public Library

