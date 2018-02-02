Madison Health welcomes new Vice President of Development

Ginger Kronk has been named the Vice President of Development at Madison Health.

She was recently appointed to this position after serving as the hospital’s Physician Relation Liaison for the past two years. She has supported the hospital as a Foundation volunteer for more than 15 years. During that time, she served as Vice President on the Foundation Board and was also the Annual Gifts Committee Chairperson. Her experience in Human Resources Management for Hyatt Hotels and time spent overseeing membership, events and fundraising for the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, will bring value to this role.

“I’m excited to learn that Ginger has accepted this position with Madison Health. She’s a product of London, with a history of service on many well-known levels in our community. Her experience and drive will serve us well in promoting Madison Health Foundation’s goal of providing needed healthcare for the residents of Madison County,” said Mike Boerger, President of the Madison Health Foundation Board.

As Vice President of Development, Kronk will oversee the Madison Health Foundation. Over the years, the Foundation has provided support for the hospital’s vision of being the healthcare provider of choice for the people who live and work in Madison County and the surrounding area.

Kronk is excited about her new role and remarked, “Healthcare is essential to a strong community and I am honored to help support one of the components which make our area a great place to live and work. We have a very generous and philanthropic community who contributes their time, talents and resources to benefit residents in our area and beyond. I look forward to sharing our Madison Health story with more people.”

Kronk is a London native and graduated from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Business Administration. She has been an active member of various London City Schools organizations over the years, as well as with her church, First Presbyterian in London.

If you would like to learn more about Madison Health or have an interest in volunteering at the hospital, you may contact Ginger at 740-845-7056.

Ginger Kronk http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/02/web1_Kronk-Gingerpiccol.jpg Ginger Kronk