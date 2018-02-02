Free tax service in London for seniors

The American Association of Retired Person (AARP) Tax-Aide volunteers are once again offering free tax preparation services in London.

The tax service will be at the Madison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), 271 Elm St., London, adjacent to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the fairgrounds, from early February through mid April.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Appointments may be made through the Madison County Senior Center, 280 W. High St., London, or call 740-852-3001. Please do not call the EMA.

While Tax-Aide’s focus is on low to moderate income senior citizens, the free service is available to anyone, regardless of income or age. You do not need to be a member of AARP to use the service. Donations will not be accepted at the tax site.

Volunteers, who are certified and trained by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), provide these services:

• Prepare and file U.S., Ohio and (where applicable) school district tax returns

• Prepare and file Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) tax forms

• Determine eligibility for Earned Income Credit, Child Tax Credit and child/dependent care deductions

• Calculate taxes due on income from stocks, bonds and retirement accounts

• Complete tax forms involving itemized deductions, education expenses and credits, and cancellation of debt

• Prepare and file simple self employment returns

Taxpayers should bring these documents with them to the tax preparation site

• Last year’s Federal and Ohio tax returns

• W2 forms from work

• 1099 retirement income forms from pensions and Social Security

• Brokerage account statements

• Interest statements from banks

• A Social Security Card or something with your Social Security number on it

• A driver’s license or photo ID

Expense statements, such as:

• 1098 form showing mortgage interest paid

• Church and charity donation receipts

• A list of medical expenses. Add up your medical expenses, even if you don’t itemize. They can still be used to reduce your Ohio income taxes.

For more information go to Ohio Tax-Aide website at www.ohiotaxaide.org.

