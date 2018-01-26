Showcasing Musical Youth

A super Sunday of music.

The week before the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles square off in football’s ultimate test, a group of Madison County’s musical youth will be showcasing their talents on a different type of stage.

Since 1997, Madison County Arts Council has afforded some of this area’s most talented vocal and instrumental young people the opportunity to do what many enjoy to do — perform.

This Sunday, Jan. 28, Madison County Arts Council’s longest-standing annual event will again take center stage as their Young Artist Showcase takes place at 3 p.m. inside London’s St. Patrick Church. The event — coordinated by Madison County Arts Council Board Member Valerie Peart — is free, and open to the public. The Young Artist Showcase was Madison County Arts Council’s very first event in August 1997.

Among the acts will be vocalists Meghan Baker, Nicole Evans, Nellie Hatem, Sara Madden, Kirsten Mercer, Luke Peart, Ruth Peart, Alena Peck, and Ben Treynor. West Jefferson High School junior Loraine Stone and London High School senior Jarod Coy will be singing a duet.

Instrumental soloists include Danielle Bechtel, Emily Bennett, Tori Bennett, Molly Dulin, Dean Harris, Jacob Hatem, Rimo Ichikawa, Abby Swierz, Zach Swierz, and Robert (Hobbes) Treynor IV. Also, a flute trio from Madison-Plains High School featuring Heather Baugess, Dani Breen, and Kerstyn Neely is scheduled to perform.

A freewill offering will be collected to, in-part, benefit Madison County Arts Council’s Fine Arts Scholarship Fund.

By Jeff Gates The Madison Press

Jeff Gates has been a free-lance writer for The Madison Press since 1996.

