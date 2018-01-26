Union County Deputy of the Year

The 2017 Deputy of the Year at the Union County Sheriff’s Office is Shawn Golden, according to Sheriff Jamie Patton.

Detective Golden has been with the sheriff’s office since 1994. He previously served with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

He is assigned to the investigative division and also serves as crisis negotiator.

Golden is a 1989 graduate of Delaware Hays High School and a 1992 graduate of Columbus State Community College with an associate degree in Law Enforcement Technology. He completed his basic peace officer training at the Logan County Sheriff’s Academy in 1995. During his career at the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Golden has served as a corrections deputy, a patrol deputy, a court service deputy and a detective.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office Awards Committee selected Golden for deputy of the year because of his excellent work ethic, dependability, great communication skills and his team work approach to his job. He is quick to assist other Union County Sheriff’s Office employees, his fellow detectives, other law enforcement agencies and business owners in his assigned area with any law enforcement matter.

He is involved in Union County Sheriff’s Office fundraisers such as, the Safe Heroes Golf Outing and passionately supports the annual Law Enforcement Memorial and Shop with A Cop.

Due to his dedication to the law enforcement profession and the Union County Sheriff’s Office, he ensures that the county continues to be a safe place to live, work and visit.

“Shawn is an important member of the Union County Sheriff’s Office. I believe he is very deserving of this honor. I am proud of his service to the Union County community and his commitment to the mission of the sheriff’s office,” said Sheriff Jamie Patton.

Shawn Golden http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/01/web1_Golden-Shawnpiccol.jpg Shawn Golden