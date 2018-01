The Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities welcomed new Board Member Khrista King, left, Thursday, Jan. 18. She was installed by Madison County Commissioner David Hunter, right, as Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Susan Thompson looks on.

The Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities welcomed new Board Member Khrista King, left, Thursday, Jan. 18. She was installed by Madison County Commissioner David Hunter, right, as Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Susan Thompson looks on. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/01/web1_MCBDDmembernewpiccol.jpg The Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities welcomed new Board Member Khrista King, left, Thursday, Jan. 18. She was installed by Madison County Commissioner David Hunter, right, as Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Susan Thompson looks on. Contributed photo