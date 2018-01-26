New K-9 officer appointed

Plain City Police Chief Dale McKee recognized two officers for their service to the community at the village council meeting Monday night.

One of them, officer Joshua Hirtzinger, was promoted to the position of K-9 officer, something that has been absent from the village in recent years.

“Josh has done an extraordinary job for the year and a half he’s been here,” McKee said. “He’s the kind of officer that could pull somebody over, give them a ticket, tow their car, take them to jail and those people are at the police department the next day to tell me how great he was.”

McKee also recognized officer Gary Sigrist for his contribution to Plain City and his work with Jonathan Alder and local businesses. Sigrist joined the police department in 2009 on a part-time basis. He was then laid off in 2012 and rehired once McKee became chief.

Since being in the community, Sigrist has worked closely with the school district on safety training and other programs which district superintendent Gary Chapman said is invaluable.

“Gary is our go-to guy for any major situation,” Chapman said. “You’ve had an impact on the community and our school districts and we thank you.”

Other business

A number of village committees are also looking for new members. Council President Pro Tem Kerri Ferguson encouraged residents to join and get involved.

“Please submit a letter of interest to the mayor,” Ferguson said. The Personnel and Finance Committee, Park Committee, Board of Zoning Appeals and the Capital Improvement Plan Committee are among those looking for members.

The Planning and Zoning Committee did appoint two new members: Dustin Adler and Tom Jaskiewicz.

In other new business Monday:

• Council approved a resolution to amend the 2018 budget information regarding the Rockmill contract.

• Council also approved Section 125 Plan which allows the fiscal officer Renee Sonnett to pre-tax the premiums village employees pay toward health insurance.

Council recognized officers and encouraged residents to join committees

By Michael Williamson

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

