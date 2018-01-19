Winter weather causes crashes

Central Ohioans have been under the weather for the last few days, literally.

Friday started off an unseasonably mild 59 degrees before making driving conditions treacherous as temperatures plummeted and turned from rain to sleet and freezing rain and then began to pile on the snow.

According to reports from Post No. 49 of the Ohio State Highway Patrol in West Jefferson, troopers responded to 14 disabled vehicles and 25 crashes related to inclement weather that day, the majority of which were along the I-70 corridor.

With snow accumulation of some five inches by Saturday according to the National Weather Service website, the patrol saw an additional 29 disabled vehicles and 19 more crashes.

London Police Department reported a single injury crash on Saturday.

Sunday brought sunshine, and with it, fewer crashes — only one being reported by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, as well as 15 vehicles being disabled.

London Police Department similarly reported a single crash resulting in property damage that day.

Monday saw more snow piling up and county roads in need of constant attention — something that some residents believe the roads were not getting enough of.

“Why do they let Route 40 stay an ice skating rink?” asked Jamie Fike of London. “Also, Markley Road used to be kept extremely clean. There were constantly trucks up and down this road. Now, it’s just left to be a hot mess!”

Other people were quick to praise the clearing efforts of the county’s road workers.

“I don’t think anyone knows how hard they work to keep things cleared off, but I am thankful for what they do,” said Andrea Markley Dillion of Plain City. “I know they do all they can to clear the roads for us.”

Monday’s additional accumulation and the resultant ice and slush contributed to 28 disabled vehicles and another five crashes for the patrol.

There were two crashes reported by 4 p.m. in London.

London Fire Department responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of East High Street and North Union Street around 1 p.m. on Monday. Floyd Jordan of Springfield slid his GMC Safari into a Saturn Ion driven by Chelsea Caudill of London. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/01/web1_Crash-copy.jpg London Fire Department responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of East High Street and North Union Street around 1 p.m. on Monday. Floyd Jordan of Springfield slid his GMC Safari into a Saturn Ion driven by Chelsea Caudill of London. Andrew Garrett | The Advocate

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.