Brock retirement from Madison Press announced

Gary Brock, General Manager and Editor for The Madison Press, has announced his retirement effective Friday, Jan. 12.

Brock started at The Madison Press in early 2017. In addition to his duties at General Manager and Editor of The Madison Press, he also is Editor of the AIM Media monthly agriculture magazine Rural Life Today.

Lane Moon, Regional Publisher for AIM Media publications in Ohio including The Madison Press, also announced that Brock will continue at present in his duties as editor of Rural Life Today.

“I have enjoyed serving our Madison Press, Plain City Advocate and Community Guide readers this last year,” said Brock. “I hoped that in this last year I have helped, along with a great staff, to steer our newspaper in the direction of more positive and inclusive coverage of everything happening in our community.”

Brock said that, “After more than 41 years in the media, I feel that it is time for me to retire and spend more time with my family and interests, especially travel.” He has traveled to places such as China to cover for Rural Life issues of trade and agriculture between that country and Ohio farmers.

Brock began his career in media as a reporter in 1976 with the Xenia Daily Gazette. Since then he has been managing editor at the Xenia Gazette, managing editor at the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette and publisher-editor at the Record-Herald in Washington Court House. In his career he has received 24 Ohio Associated Press awards for news writing; awards from the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists for Best Editorial Campaign and Best Columnist in Ohio; and first place as Best Editorial Writer by Thomson Newspapers in 2001.

Gary Brock http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/01/web1_gdb-mug-2.jpg Gary Brock