United Way grant applications being accepted

Grant cycle applications are now being accepted for United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties for 2018-2019.

United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties works to advance the common good of local communities through three main impact areas; health, education and income. United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties grants funds to nonprofit organizations/programs that provide services in at least one of the three impact areas and serve residence of Clark, Champaign or Madison Counties.

Links to the online application and needed attachments are available on the United Way website, www.uwccmc.org, under the “Our Agencies” tab.

To be eligible for a grant from United Way of Clark Champaign and Madison Counties, organizations must meet all of the following criteria:

• Have nonprofit status under state law;

• Have paid or volunteer staff and a governing board that holds regular meetings;

• Provide services in Clark, Champaign or Madison Counties; and

• Provide services without discrimination on the basis of race, sex, creed, age or national origin.

Applications must be submitted online before 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 16.

http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/01/web1_UnitedWaylogocol.jpg