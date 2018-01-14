Loudenslager joins Memorial Health Board of Trustees

MARYSVILLE — Memorial Health has announced the appointment of a new board member, Doug Loudenslager of Ostrander. Appointed by the Union County Commissioners, Loudenslager will fill an unexpired term as well as assume the subsequent full six-year term, and take an active role on the eight-member volunteer Board of Trustees who govern the path of Memorial Health.

Loudenslager currently serves as a Managing Principal/Owner of Evolution Ag LLC. Located in Jerome Township, the Case IH agricultural equipment sales, parts, and service dealership serves farmers in 24 counties in central Ohio. Loudenslager has a long and rich history in the agriculture field, with previous experience from 2004-2009 as chief operating officer of the National FFA Organization and National FFA Foundation in Indianapolis, Indiana, as well as over 17 years with Edward Jones Investments as a financial advisor and sales trainer.

Loudenslager received his Master of Business Administration degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri and his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education from The Ohio State University.

Loudenslager serves as a Scioto Township Trustee in Delaware County, sits on the advisory committee for both the Fairbanks and Buckeye Valley Agricultural Science Departments, and is a Delaware County Farm Bureau Board member.

Regarding his appointment Loudenslager remarked, “Memorial Health is a tremendous and important asset to our community — especially to those businesses like Evolution AG who rely on them to meet the needs of their employees and families. I am proud to serve alongside such a strong Board of Trustees and I look forward to adding value with my years of experience in finance and business.”

Loudenslager will join current board members including Nikki Conklin, chairperson; Gary McDowell, vice chairman; Donna Burke, secretary; Chad Hoffman, Dennis Stone, Neal Handler and Thomas Ranney. The Memorial Health Board of Trustees is a bipartisan board, comprised of no more than four members of the same political party.

Memorial Health is an independent health system based in Marysville, which consists of Memorial Hospital’s main campus and satellite outpatient locations including Memorial City Gate Medical Center; Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center; Memorial Gables — a skilled nursing facility; Memorial Medical Group — a network of 26 physicians and mid-level providers with office locations throughout Marysville, Plain City, Richwood and Urbana; and the Memorial Health Foundation. To learn more, visit memorialohio.com.

Doug Loudenslager http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2018/01/web1_Loudenslanger-Dougpiccol.jpg Doug Loudenslager