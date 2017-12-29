Hutson receives the Friend of the Townships Award

Madison County Engineer Department employee Levin Hutson was presented with the Madison County Township Association’s Friend of the Township Award at it’s annual Christmas party at the Madison County Senior Center in London on Monday, Dec. 11.

Michael Boerger, President of the Madison County Township Association presented Hutson with the Association’s Friend of the Township Award. This annual award is in appreciation of a true friend of township government in Madison County. Hutson has contributed significantly to the preservation and strengthening of township government in Madison County.

He is a 37-year employee of the Madison County Engineer Department beginning his career when he was 19 years old. He currently holds the position of the utilities and permits coordinator.

Hutson has worked under the supervision of five elected engineers.

He started out as a highway service worker operating various types of equipment and performing duties on multiple crews. He worked his way up through the organization and has served as the highway superintendent for 20 years.

While at the engineer’s office he has worked closely with all of the county’s township trustees and their employees. Together they have been able to create successful township road maintenance plans. During his tenure he is most proud of the collaboration and interaction between the engineer’s office and the trustees. As a result of this relationship they continue to accomplish many projects and excel in handling emergency responses. This relationship is one of the best assets to all who reside or travel through Madison County.

There were 73 people in attendance at the banquet; association members, township and county elected officials.

The newly elected township officials were sworn in by Common Pleas Court Judge Eamon Costello. The elected officials are Michael Boerger, president; Wayne Holland, vice president; Erin Morris, secretary/treasurer; and Steve Denes, executive committee.

Several retired township officials were recognized with plaques for their service in township government in Madison County.

Toy donations were brought by the people in attendance. The toys will be given to deserving children in Madison County for Christmas.

Michael Boerger, right, President of the Madison County Township Association, presents Levin Hutson with the Friend of the Townships Award. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2017/12/web1_LevinHutsonpiccol.jpg Michael Boerger, right, President of the Madison County Township Association, presents Levin Hutson with the Friend of the Townships Award. Contributed photo