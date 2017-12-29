What a year it was

A hundred years or so ago, it was customary for local newspapers to print a summary of important news of the previous year in the first issue in January. Here are a few examples from the Plain City Dealer for 1890 and 1893.

1890

The last snow in the spring fell on April 10; the first of the fall on Oct. 29.

Jan. 4: Frame of the furniture factory raised. Our dog Joe begins to carry our mail to and from post office.

Feb. 6: Our dog Joe assassinated by Clark Rickard.

Feb. 22: Dedication of new I.O.O.F. Hall on Gay Street.

March 7: First ice cut on Big Darby.

March 10: First sleighing of the winter.

April 9: Furniture factory starts up. Frank Beard, an employee, had three fingers cut off.

May 5: Howard Bidwell thrown from his buggy, near M. B. Guy’s residence, by a runaway horse. Mad dog excitement in town.

May 12: Six feet of stack fell and broke a portion of the roof on the paper mill. The Kickapoo Indian show arrived.

June 8: Universalist church dedicated.

July 24: Dr. N. W. Tracy pitched his tent on the commons and began a series of temperance meetings.

July 31: The mercury reaches 100.

Aug. 2: Samuel Haines, wife and child, Mrs. Moder, Mr. Hammer and sister and Abram Cary hurt by being thrown from buggies in three runaways on South Chillicothe Street. The accident caused by a wheel coming off of Haines’ buggy causing his horse to run away in the crowd returning home from Tracy’s temperance meeting.

Sept. 11: John Haag had his fingers sawed off at the furniture factory. James Strapp cut his foot with an ax. Daniel Knerr injured by a fall off a stepladder. Big Darby again overflows the lowlands.

Nov. 9: Glenn Elsworth had his left hand seriously cut while engaged in a friendly scuffle with John Safley.

Nov. 11: A. J. Martin elected mayor to fill vacancy caused by the council ousting J. T. Wells.

Dec. 3: Eighteen carloads of livestock shipped. Largest shipment ever made in one day from this place.

1893

Jan. 4: Filmore Hunt suffers an attack of heart disease and falls to the ground, but recovered.

Jan. 5: First team crosses on the new bridge at Huff’s.

Jan. 11: Heavy snow storm from the east and the temperature falls to 12 degrees below zero.

March 21: Alvah Latham, a brakeman, had three fingers cut off while at work.

April 1: Son born to Homer Isenagle and wife. Hook and ladder wagon arrived.

July 5: Council advertises to sell bonds to construct water works and electric light plant.

July 7: Rats had undermined the pavement in front of the McCune Block, causing it to sink. The work was discovered and eight rats killed.

Aug. 7-8: Frost.

Sept. 10: Someone stole Marshal Latham’s chickens.

Sept. 25: Charles W. Horn’s barn burned. This was the first time for the new alarm to be sounded, and it was also the first run for the hook and ladder wagon. The fire was the result of an attempt to kill chicken lice.

Oct. 16: Aaron Mitchell’s horse in running away dragged the buggy on the pavement from Hager & Allen’s store to the bank, made a circuitous route and stopped astride Ross Mooney’s fence, breaking the buggy and injuring himself.

Nov. 9: Pearl Converse had his thumb chewed by James Taylor in a fight over mushy hay.

Dec. 25: Temperature, 80 degrees.

By Rosemary Anderson Plain City Times

Rosemary Anderson is the vice president of the Plain City Historical Society.

