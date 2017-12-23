Plain City book hits shelves

During the Christmas Under the Clock event on Dec. 2 in Plain City, the village historical society opened up sales for their recently published book on the town’s history. Since then, the society has sold all 200 copies of “Moments in Time, The Plain City Story Volume 1.”

“We’ve been really pleased with the sales and really happy with how the book turned out,” said Rosemary Anderson, Vice President of the Plain City Historical Society (PCHS). Anderson co-wrote the book with Lynn Baldwin and Bernie Vance, the former PCHS secretary and president, respectively.

“The project started about a year and a half ago,” Anderson said. “We started thinking about the bicentennial and what the historical society could do and that seemed like the logical thing.” To get the research off the ground, the authors started the Book Committee.

The Village of Plain City was founded in 1818 by Isaac Bigelow, making next year its 200th birthday. There have been small, partial histories written about the town but nothing this comprehensive.

“The book is a little over 150 pages and has around 300 photos,” said Anderson. “We had about 12,000 pictures to choose from.”

The three authors divided the sections up among them and researched topics using references catalogued in the historical society’s records. Many of the pictures came from a collection photographed by the late Joe Hofbauer, the PCHS founder and a photographer in the community.

“In the ’80s, Joe photographed every building in town and tried to get as much history on them as he could,” Anderson said. “For the book, we have the originals and his copies.”

The authors dedicated the book to Hofbauer and the late Donna Dunmire who was also a member of the historical society where she worked to research and collect photos for the organization.

The book chronicles the village’s history from its founding to 1968. “We didn’t do the last 50 years because it would’ve meant we needed a much bigger book and it would’ve cost more,” Anderson said. “Whoever comes after us gets to start there.”

Copies of the book are available at the historical society, Plain City Druggist and Tique-Tock for $25.

The front cover of a book on Plain City’s history from 1818 to 1968, written by members of the Plain City Historical Society. Copies are available at the village’s historical society, antique store and pharmacy for $25. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2017/12/web1_PC-Book.jpg The front cover of a book on Plain City’s history from 1818 to 1968, written by members of the Plain City Historical Society. Copies are available at the village’s historical society, antique store and pharmacy for $25. Michael Williamson | The Advocate

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.