London resident awarded as Hometown Hero

London resident Wilma “Willie” Russell was presented with the Hometown Hero award Monday from Columbus-based radio station, Sunny 95, 94.7 FM and CME Federal Credit Union. The award is presented to a central Ohio resident every month after being nominated for their service to their community.

“She’s the type of person who brings you food, cookies, whatever you need,” said Darcie Miller, Russell’s friend and fellow London resident who nominated her for the award. “She does everything for everybody and would do anything for anybody.”

Russell works at Champaign Residential Services, Inc. (CRSI), a Developmental Disability services agency located in London. She was raised in London and has always been active in the community through the schools and community functions.

“I took on caring about people at a very young age,” Russell said. She added that part of her personality might come from being the oldest of seven children. She said taking on the role of caregiver just felt natural and that’s part of why she works for CRSI. “It’s very rewarding and I love helping people.”

London resident Willie Russell was presented with the Hometown Hero award by Sunny 95 and CME Federal Credit Union Monday. The award is given every month to someone who has made an impact on their community. From left are: David Whiting, Columbus Fire Department and CME board member; Jeff Carpenter, CEO of CME; Darcie Miller, London resident; Xeyvia Lanzetta, Miller’s daughter; Willie Russell; and Russell’s friend, Lowell Newsome. http://www.plaincity-advocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/31/2017/12/web1_Willie.jpg London resident Willie Russell was presented with the Hometown Hero award by Sunny 95 and CME Federal Credit Union Monday. The award is given every month to someone who has made an impact on their community. From left are: David Whiting, Columbus Fire Department and CME board member; Jeff Carpenter, CEO of CME; Darcie Miller, London resident; Xeyvia Lanzetta, Miller’s daughter; Willie Russell; and Russell’s friend, Lowell Newsome. Michael Williamson | The Advocate

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.