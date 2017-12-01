Adcock named new administrator at Memorial Gables

MARYSVILLE — Starting Monday, Dec. 11, Heather Adcock will join the management team of Memorial Health as administrator of Memorial Gables, Memorial Health’s skilled nursing facility. Adcock has over 20 years of experience in the senior health care and social services fields, with a strong background in memory care/dementia.

Most recently, Adcock served as Director of Education and Professional Development at National Church Residences, a retirement community in Upper Arlington. In this role, she was responsible for the development and implementation of new programs throughout the residential health care properties. Prior to this position, Adcock was the Nursing Home Administrator at both Milcrest Nursing Center in Marysville and Spring Meadows Care Center in Woodstock.

She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Gerontology from Bowling Green State University with a focus in Exercise Physiology. Adcock is also a State of Ohio Licensed Nursing Home Administrator and a certified Dementia Practitioner.

Adcock’s previous experience includes serving as a member of the Union County Chamber of Commerce Health Care Professionals Association as well as the Steering Committee for the Union County Safety Council. She also assisted the Union County Senior Services Dementia Caregivers Educational Series.

“Adding a team member of this caliber to our Memorial Gables administration is very promising for the future of our senior health care service lines including our Skilled Nursing, Intermediate Care, and Special Care units,” commented Chip Hubbs, President/CEO of Memorial Health. “Having served in previous leadership roles in Marysville and beyond, Heather brings with her tremendous knowledge of Union County and the region’s aging population. We look forward to applying her extensive background to our team.”

In reference to her choice to join the Memorial Team, Adcock added, “I am thrilled with the opportunity to work with the staff, residents, and families of Memorial Gables. Together we will continue to build on the Gables’ history of exceptional care for seniors in Union County.”

In her spare time, she enjoys serving as a Flight Guardian for the Honor Flight of Columbus as well as providing fundraising guidance to the Chapel Hill House. Adcock also has over 17 years as a Support Group Leader with the Alzheimer’s Association.

Adcock will assume responsibilities from Laurie Whittington, Memorial’s current Chief Operating Officer and Memorial Gables administrator. Whittington is retiring after more than 30 years with Memorial, the last 11 in this dual-leadership role. Her long career has included management roles in diversified functions including quality, risk, technology, facilities, plant operations, long-term care, diagnostic services, therapies, and nursing.

Memorial Health is an independent health system based in Marysville, which consists of Memorial Hospital’s main campus and satellite outpatient locations including Memorial City Gate Medical Center; Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center; Memorial Gables — a skilled nursing facility; Memorial Medical Group — a network of 26 physicians and mid-level providers with office locations throughout Marysville, Plain City, Richwood, and Urbana; and the Memorial Health Foundation. To learn more, visit memorialohio.com.

