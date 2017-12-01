Gerstenberger to dance in ‘The Nutcracker’

COLUMBUS — Elise Gerstenberger of Plain City is among the cast of BalletMet’s “The Nutcracker.”

She has been cast in the role of the Angel.

Central Ohio’s most beloved holiday tradition since 1974 — BalletMet’s “The Nutcracker” — will once again be presented from Dec. 8-24 at the historic Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus.

Set to Tchaikovsky’s original score performed by the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, the ballet is choreographed by former BalletMet Artistic Director Gerard Charles.

“This is our 40th anniversary season at BalletMet and the one constant production we’ve brought every year to our fans has been ‘The Nutcracker.’ We love the opportunity to perform in front of tens of thousands of central Ohioans each year with this beloved production,” said BalletMet Artistic Director Edwaard Liang. “It’s wonderful to have our professional company and our academy students working together to create this show for Central Ohio.”

The tale of the imaginative Clara, the nutcracker who turns into a prince, the Mouse King and the Sugarplum Fairy, will feature a large cast including BalletMet’s professional dancers from both its companies — BalletMet and BalletMet 2, along with 152 students from the BalletMet Academy. Each performance will have more than 122 characters onstage — including academy students in the roles of pages, party children, mice, and soldiers performing alongside BalletMet’s renowned professionals.

“Approximately 27,000 people came to our performances last year, and we look forward to delighting even more patrons with our 40th anniversary Nutcracker performance this year,” said BalletMet Executive Director Sue Porter. “Attending ‘The Nutcracker’ is a family holiday tradition here in Central Ohio, and the cast and staff make the choreography, the costumes and the sets come alive to make it a truly magical experience.”

Following are the dates and times:

Friday, Dec. 8 — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 – 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10 — 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15 — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17 — noon and 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20 — 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21 — 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22 — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m

Sunday, Dec. 24 — 2 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $29 to $93 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center, 39 E. State St., Columbus and online at ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, call 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000.

Renowned for its versatility and innovative repertory, BalletMet ranks among the nation’s 20 largest ballet companies. For more information, visit www.BalletMet.org.

