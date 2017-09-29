Local students see history come alive

Groups of nearly 50 Jonathan Alder third graders traveled to the Madison County Historical Society in London on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. The groups, chaperoned by several parents and teachers, were treated to a tour of the grounds including the museum, school house, Kitchen house and Jonathan Alder’s cabin.

Nancy Dever, the society’s director, was there in costume giving tours of the various museum exhibits. Dever said that she hopes this is the first of many field trips for county students so that they can learn about their area.

“There are three groups of students here doing a variety of things,” she said. “They get to stop at each of the locations, have one of our speakers tell about the history, and have a picnic.”

Among the speakers was Larry Dever, dressed as Jonathan Alder himself. Dever first discussed Native American history at the native exhibit inside the museum, then the groups made their way out to the Alder cabin. There, Dever gave a history of the famed pioneer whose story of being captured by Native Americans and subsequently settling near present-day London, set the stage for the founding of the county.

Other speakers in the group included Vince Shuler, the acting president of the historical society, who told of Lenape and Delaware Native Americans and their mythological tale, The Legend of the Rainbow Crow.

Ginnie Morgan played the role of Ann Truitt Jones, a Madison County pioneer and immigrant. Morgan gave tours of the Kitchen and school houses.

“We used to do these kinds of tours in the past and got off schedule,” Morgan said. “But this is something we’d love to get going again. Allow the kids to get acquainted with area history.”

