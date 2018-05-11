Plain City Public Library events

The Plain City Public Library offers the following programs:

• The library will be closed during the move until its evening reopening on Wednesday, May 23. The library’s book drop will be available at their permanent location. The library will resume regular operating hours of Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning on Thursday, May 24. The library’s digital library and online catalog will remain live during this closure.

• The Libraries Rock! Kids Summer Concert Series, will take place this summer at the library. Listen, learn, sing and dance at the library all summer long at musical concerts featuring hip hop, folk, contemporary, and classic children’s music. Headliners include:

At 1 p.m. on Monday, June 11, as seen on America’s Got Talent, The Spoon Man offers a hilarious interactive program with outrageous impressions, an audience sing-a-long competition, and lots of spoon playing.

At 1 p.m. on Monday, June 25 Grammy nominee Zak Morgan’s unique brand of children’s music will inspire and tickle the funny bone of children and adults alike.

At 1 p.m. on Monday, July 9 join the all-girl bluegrass band Lafferty Pike for a 30-minute concert and a hands-on musical petting zoo for all ages.

At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17 sing, dance, and read stories with Poppy and Branch during the Trolls Family Singalong.

Additional concerts include a preschool dance and sing program, Hip-Hop with Evie and Mal from Disney’s “The Descendants” and an interactive musical program from Duke Otherwise. These concerts are appropriate for all ages and are free of charge. Get your wristband beginning 30 minutes prior to each concert for guaranteed admission. For details, visit plaincitylib.org/libraries-rock.

The Libraries Rock! Kids Summer Concert Series is made possible thanks to a grant from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services, awarded by the State Library of Ohio.

The Plain City Public Library is located at 305 W. Main St.

• Stay up-to-date with library news and events by following the library online. The library’s Facebook (facebook.com/PlainCityPublicLibrary) and Pinterest (pinterest.com/plaincitylib) pages are updated weekly with photos, news, events and program information. Thousands of movies, television shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks and Comics, are all available for mobile and online access through a new partnership with Hoopla Digital. Card holders can download the free Hoopla Digital mobile app on their Android or IOS device or visit hoopladigital.com.

Visit plaincitylib.org for more information, email Amanda Warner at awarner@plaincitylib.org or contact the library at 740-490-8614.