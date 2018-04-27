Awards presented at banquet

The Union County Master Gardener Awards & Recognition Banquet was held on Wednesday, April 25. Those recognized included Devin Lyon, as a new certified active Master Gardener volunteer, and Dixie Bowen, Al Burnard, Chris Burnard, Audrey Kise and Laurie Lowe who earned more than 100 volunteer/continuing education hours during 2017.

Special recognition awards were presented to Terri Farley, Ginko Tree Award; Joan Griffin, Energizer Bunny Award; Scheral Greider, Whenever You Call Me, I’ll Be There Award; Barbi Conaway, Hit Me with Your Best Shot Award; Dixie Bowen, Super Organizer Award; and Kay Covert, Git-r-Done Award.

Chris Burnard was the recipient of the Laura Pakis Spirit Award for Excellence in Volunteerism.

Framed photo contest winners were displayed. Penny Rushmore was the winner in the nature, landscape and flowers categories. The photos will be displayed in the extension hallway at the Union County Agricultural Center.

Mary Salimbene Merriman presented a very entertaining program on her experience with raising backyard chickens for the educational component of the evening.

Chris Burnard recipient of the Laura Pakis Spirit Award for Excellence in Volunteerism was presented the award at the Wednesday, April 25 Union County Master Gardener Awards & Recognition Banquet. Qualification for the award includes outstanding organizational skills, a positive, cooperative attitude and enthusiasm for new project challenges.