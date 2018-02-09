Plain City Public Library events

The Plain City Public Library offers the following programs:

• The library will host a series of STEM projects this winter at the Plain City United Methodist Church Ministry Space from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Feb. 21 and March 7 for an IMake project. Drop in and create, invent, and explore with a different hands-on STEM project each session. No registration is required. The Plain City United Methodist Church Ministry Space is located in Lovejoy’s Plaza at 240 W. Main St., Plain City.

• The library will host a series of Storytimes this winter at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Pleasant Valley Fire Station, 650 W. Main St., ending on March 14. Each Wednesday Storytime will include books, rhymes, songs and more for ages 6 and under. A caregiver must attend. No registration is required.

They are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They are closed on Sunday. Library patrons will be able to visit the temporary location at 249 W. Main St. during the renovations. Visit plaincitylib.org for more information, email Amanda Warner at awarner@plaincitylib.org or contact the library at 740-490-8614.